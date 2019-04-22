Its been a couple months since Buju Banton has been released and he’s booked and busy.

The reggae icon is currently on his Long Walk to Freedom tour but it has been announced that he is set to headline the annual Love and Harmony cruise next year. He will be joining Beres Hammond, Wayne Wonder, and Nadine Sutherland.

Brought to you by the esteemed promoters of Best of the Best Music Fest, who recently celebrated 13 years of success, the Love and Harmony Caribbean Cruise is the perfect getaway to share with friends, family and loved ones. The six days, 5 nights cruise consist of 10 parties, 4 concerts and a comedy show along with international DJs to keep you entertained all day. With a new home on the luxurious Celebrity Summit, Love and Harmony Caribbean Cruise has raised the bar to insure that everyone’s experience on the ship is a memorable one.

More artists will be added to the lineup. It’s not every day you have the opportunity to sail away with a few of reggae, Dancehall and Soca greats. So make sure you head offer to Love and Harmony’s official website for more information.