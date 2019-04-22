Chris Brown and Nicki Minaj will be touring together this Summer.

On Friday, Variety reported that the tour headlined by the Virginia singer and the Queens rapper was going down this Fall. CB took to Instagram to confirm reports with a slight change. Brown posted on his Instagram story, “THE TOUR WILL NOT BE IN THE FALL! ! ! ! ! ! ! IT IS IN THE SUMMER! THIS SUMMER.”

The timing of the announcement is fitting considering that Chris Brown and Nicki Minaj released a G-Eazy assisted single titled, “Wobble Up.” The news also comes a day after it was announced that the “Chun-Li” rapper parted ways with her management team fresh off the heels of the UK leg of her Queen tour.

Minaj has been real lowkey these days. Presumably working on the “fifth thing thing.” The “Undecided” singer also announced on an Instagram story that his Indigo album is coming out this Summer. “ATTENTION….ALBUM COMING IN JUNE. #indigoseason,” he posted.

Are you getting tickets for their joint tour?