DMX is ready to update his acting portfolio. According to a HotNewHipHop exclusive, the Ruff Ryder is set to star in an upcoming psychological drama named Chronicle Of A Serial Killer.

The film, which is being directed by Steve Stanulis, will also star Brendan Sexton who will play a serial killer named Henry Brolin who has a vendetta against certain women and Tara Reid. DMX will play a lead detective who is assigned Brolin’s case to crack down.

“When my casting director suggested DMX it immediately resonated with me as a perfect fit” Stanulis told HotNewHipHop. “I have no doubt he is going bring a different dynamic to the role and I’m excited to have him part of this talented cast. I’m looking forward to working with him and everyone else this summer.”

Without a doubt, DMX’s iconic Hip-Hop status and cultural appeal will benefit this role. It will give viewers a range of responsive characters and ultimately sharpening X’s acting acumen.

Chronicle Of A Serial Killer will be based in New York City and will start filming this summer starting in June. As for the “Get at Me Dog” emcee, he has been on a role with pretty productive matters since his January 2019 prison release. On Sunday (April 21), he made a guest appearance at Coachella during Kanye West’s Sunday Service where he leads the service with a prayer.

DMX is also currently on tour in lieu of the 20th anniversary of his debut album slated as It’s Dark and Hell is Hot 20th Anniversary Tour. The tour is presently in North America as X has already rocked cities in the likes of Boston, New York, and Houston with cities including Salt Lake City, Detroit, and Chicago coming up.