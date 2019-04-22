DMX will be flexing his acting chops in an upcoming movie centered around Henry Brolin.

The veteran rapper will reportedly join the cast of Chronicles of a Serial Killer, as per Hot New Hip Hop. Brendan Sexton will play the lead, Brolin, who targets women who he believes will end up like his mother. DMX will play one of the lead detectives on the hunt for Brolin. American Pie’s Tara Reid is also apart of the project.

The movie’s director, Steve Stanulis, explained why the rapper will be a “perfect fit” for the role. “When my casting director suggested DMX it immediately resonated with me as a perfect fit,” Stanulis explained. “I have no doubt he is going bring a different dynamic to the role and I’m excited to have him part of this talented cast. I’m looking forward to working with him and everyone else this summer.”

X has previously starred in films like Romeo Must Die, Exit Wound, and Belly, so he’s not new to the big screen.

Chronicles of a Serial Killer will begin filming in New York City in the Summer.