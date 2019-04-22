Eminem took to Instagram to rejoice over his eleven-year sobriety over the holiday weekend.

Em took to Instagram to share the good news with his fans by uploading a photo of a commemorative coin he received for reaching the milestone. “11 years – still not afraid,” he captioned the pic. Royce da 5’9″ congratulated the veteran rapper on his hard work. “Happy 11th sobriety bday to my mentor and good friend @eminem 🙏🏿💪🏿👑👑👑,” Nickel posted on Twitter.

Happy 11th sobriety bday to my mentor and good friend @eminem 🙏🏿💪🏿👑👑👑 — Nickle (@Royceda59) April 20, 2019

This has become an annual social media celebration for the Detroit rapper. He showed off his ten-year commemorative coin last year, and will most likely do the same next year.

Eminem has been very open about his battles with drug abuse. He notably details his issues with abusing prescription pills on albums like Relapse and Recovery. In a 2009 interview, he opened up and said, “I wasn’t ready mentally. I wasn’t ready to give up the drugs,” Em said. “I didn’t really think I had a problem. Basically, I went in, and I came out. I relapsed, and I spent the next three years struggling with it. Also, at that time, I felt like I wanted to pull back, because my drug problem had got so bad. I felt like, Maybe if I take a break, maybe this will help. I started to get into the producer role more… I can still be out there with my music, like with the Re-Up album, but I don’t have to be in the spotlight the whole time.”