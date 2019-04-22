French Montana stopped by Beats 1 Radio with Zane Lowe and shared a lot in regards to his upcoming music and the status of Max B’s release, who is currently serving a 75-year sentence for murder and robbery charges.

During the interview, the Bronx rapper revealed that he has been in talks with Kim Kardashian to help free his compadre out of prison. “Me and Kim was talking about getting Max B home from jail,” he explained. “‘Cause she’s doing the whole thing with…So, like for her to even reach out and do that I felt like that was powerful.”

Days before the “Unforgettable” rapper made the interesting revelation, Kim announced her plans of taking a four-year apprenticeship at a law firm with the goal of taking her bar exam in 2022. This seems like a long shot in the dark for some, but the reality star’s father, Robert Kardashian, was a lawyer and represented O.J. Simpson for his infamous 1995 murder trial.

Max B has been behind bars since 2009. In September 2016, it was reported that Biggavelli accepted a plea deal to significantly reduce his sentence, but he’s still locked up for now, but we can hear new music from the rapper soon.

In the interview, French said the pair worked on a joint project before he was arrested and hopes to release it soon. “I was just so happy that I was able to get Max B and Chase on one record together for the Wave Culture,” he said. “And me and Max B got another Coke Wave album done. Yeah. So, we about to drop that right after [my] album.”