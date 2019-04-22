Justin Bieber is ready to return with a new album, that’s at least what he told the fans he surprised during a pop-up during Ariana Grande’s headlining Coachella set.

Bieber performed “Sorry” when he hit the stage and revealed to his first crowd of two years that he will be soon releasing some new music.

“This is my first time on stage in, like, two years. So I had to get my groove back, I had to get my swag back, you know what I’m saying?,” Bieber said. “Thank you so much to Coachella. Thank you so much to Ariana Grande. And we love you so much, man. Thank you so much again. And by the way, album coming soon.”

Bieber thanked Grande for the opportunity to touch the stage and stated: “That felt right.” You can see the moment below and message of gratitude below.

Thank you @ArianaGrande . Thank you @coachella. That felt right. Love you. — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) April 22, 2019

Thank you @AlfredoFlores for capturing this iconic moment of Justin Bieber onstage tonight at Coachella! pic.twitter.com/DKGfE6wu86 — Justin Bieber Crew (@JBCrewdotcom) April 22, 2019