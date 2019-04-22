On Easter Sunday, tons of people at Coachella and the Hip-Hop community across the globe were at or tuned into Kanye West’s Sunday Service. Taking over the mountain top, Ye brought out dancers, musicians, rapper friends and more, and now you can take the experience with you in the form of merch items.

If you need a fit for a future church service, Kanye brought his fashion taste to the festival in the form of sweats, tees and even church socks. The items are branded with Sunday Service and phrases, additionally, ones that are named “TRUST GOD,” “HOLY SPIRIT” and “Jesus Walks” socks.

The merch items range from $50 to $225. If you are looking for items and didn’t make it to the festival you can grab them online here.