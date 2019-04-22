Ye takes everyone to church on Easter Sunday.

During the final day of Coachella, fans got a chance to experience Kanye West’s most recent project: Sunday Service. Since January, West has gathered a mass gospel choir, known as The Samples for weekly praise and worship. We have only caught a glimpse of the experience from Kim Kardashian West’s Instagram stories. On Easter Sunday, the world got to see it in its entirety, despite the stream’s go-pro like view.

In the first 10 minutes, there was no sight of Kanye. Instead, the orchestra began the service with instrumentals of Gap Band’s “Outstanding,” (shoutout to Uncle Charlie) Stevie Wonder’s “As” and more. Moments later, Ye ascended onto a mini-hill in the middle of the choir. For most of the Service, a smiling Ye was simply a part of the congregation, enjoying the worship rather than being an orchestrator or performer.

Teyana Taylor became the center of attention when she leads an amazing live performance of Marvin Sapp’s “Never Would Have Made It,” from her album K.T.S.E. The multi-faceted Taylor blew fans away with her strong vocals, while the choir provided the back-up vocals. It was certainly one of the many highlights from Sunday Service.

Chance The Rapper ascended atop the mount to perform his standout verse from “Ultralight Beam.” The 26-year-old rapper has worked with Ye on a number of projects since 2016 and was seen earlier in the year with Kanye for what seemed to be his upcoming album.

“I met Kanye West, I’m never going to fail,” he says in his verse. “He said let’s d. o a good ass job with Chance three. I hear you gotta sell it to snatch the Grammy. Let’s make it so free and the bars so hard. That there ain’t one gosh darn part you can’t tweet.”

Chano went on to win 3 Grammys in 2017 for Best New Artist, Best Rap Song and Best Rap Album for his album, Coloring Book.

"I made Sunday candy, I'm never going to hell.

DMX followed Chance’s cameo with one of his own. He delivered a poetic prayer and charge for all people. The Ruff Ryder previously opened one his Ye’s Sunday Services with a prayer. It is great when our Hip-Hop legends can call on each other for moments of unity. Ant Clemons and Ty Dolla Sign and led the way for the new joint, “Water.” Both artists are featured on Ye’s platinum track, “All Mine.”

Kanye only went into performance mode for “All Falls Down” and “Jesus Walks.” The Service concluded with an emotional moment shared between Ye, Kid Cudi, Chance, and DMX. They comforted Ye who seemed to have left all of his emotions onto the Indigo, CA grass during the service. It was a moment of praise, worship and possibly breakthrough. Have we seen the last of Kanye’s Sunday Service? That is to be determined. Based on yesterday’s response, we hope there are more service’s in store. Watch some more highlights from Yeaster Service at Coachella.