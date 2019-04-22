LeBron James will make his presence felt on television this spring after all, but not on the court, instead he and Maverick Carter return to HBO with a new episode of The Shop.

The new episode airs on Saturday, May 4, and will bring in a must-see guest in his Los Angeles Lakers teammate Lonzo Ball. The starting Lakers guard is the first teammate to be on The Uninterrupted produced series. Many will be interested in hearing Ball’s views especially after the recent news of a lawsuit against Alan Foster, former business partner, and his departure from the Big Baller Brand.

Joining LeBron and Lonzo will be Don Cheadle and Seth Rogen, who both have films hitting theaters, Houston representatives in Texas wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and rap phenom Travis Scott, legendary musician, and designer Pharrell Williams and music mogul Jimmy Iovine.

Also joining James, Carter and the cast of stars will be the show’s co-creator, Paul Rivera.

The last episode of The Shop featured Meek Mill, 2 Chainz, and Antonio Brown, the latter of which was just traded from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The new episode will air on HBO at 10:30 p.m. EST on Saturday May, 4.