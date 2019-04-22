While the “Crazy”-themed NY Yankee fitted cap that BEAMS unveiled back in February was eclectic on its own, now it looks like there’s more where that came from by way of another baseball-inspired collaboration with MLB.

The favoritism isn’t strictly shown towards the Yankees for this roundup, with the Boston Red Sox, San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets and Chicago White Sox getting a little love in the design process. Each team logo is sewn together on the standout jersey offering seen above, and the Frankenstein-ish construction comes together to cover all bases for the casual ballpark fan. Other items in the collab utilize the same co-branded detailing, including shirts and chinos with mini franchise logos embroidered all over, a few headwear offerings in a handful of patterns and socks that lists 15 key teams that you may just claim as your own. Thankfully, the mashup designs you’ll find here make it so you don’t have to pick at all.

The BEAMS x MLB capsule collection is available right now online. Take a look at all that’s available below: