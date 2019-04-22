Fresh off a toast-worthy collab with Todd Snyder last week, New Balance returns to celebrating the 30th anniversary for the 1500 with a bold & fresh colorway that’s sure to keep the spring season of style pushing forward.

Opting for an eclectic, tribal-inspired print this time around, this 1500 iteration is a certified eye-grabber that offers an interesting take on multicolored kicks. While white and black can be seen as the main colorways used throughout, the appeal is really found in the blue, green, yellow and red accents that are intertwined in a stealth-like fashion within the pattern. NB’s signature grey tones pop up as well, mostly incorporated into the textured mesh toebox, and a gum outsole adds one final classic touch that completes this classic-yet-abstract colorway. Aztec art vibes, FTW!

Pick up the new tribal-themed New Balance 1500 colorway starting May 4 for $180 USD at select retailers, including 43einhalb who provided the imagery below: