Latoshia Daniels has been charged with first-degree murder, attempt first-degree murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, assault of a police officer and resisting arrest after a possible love affair went wrong.

Fox 8 reports, According to police, officers were called to the Meridian Place Apartments in Tennessee on Thursday after receiving calls from residents stating they had heard multiple gunshots and screams.

When they arrived they found Brodes Perry, executive pastor at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church, and his wife suffering from gunshot wounds.

Perry’s wife told police Daniels showed up at her home out of the blue and because she knew her, she let her in. When Daniels was being escorted out, she started yelling at the pastor screaming, “you broke my heart.”

Although Brodes was shot, he encouraged his wife to move instead of stay by his side.

A police report says his wife knelt by him and Daniels told her to get out of the way, then shot her in the left shoulder.

Perry’s wife told police she didn’t know if the two had been messing around but she wasn’t going to rule it out due to the shooting.

Both victims were taken to the Regional Medical Center where Brodes Perry later died.

Daniels is being held without bond.