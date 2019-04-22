A peeping Tom is one thing, but it’s a whole other thing to start jerking off in front of people. Sometimes, doing it in from of the wrong person could get you punched in the face. Ironically, doing it in front of an MMA fighter will really get you punched in the face. MMA fighter, Joyce Vieira punched a man on the beach because she says he was masturbating in front of her and her friend.

The incident happened on the Praia do Braga beach in Cabo Frio, which is a municipality in Rio de Janeiro. Vieira told local media that she and her friend were doing a photo shoot on the beach when she spotted the man exposing his penis.

Vieira decided to confront the man, named as Josenei Viana Ferreira by Brazilian news outlets. Witnesses snapped photos of Vieira punching him after she says he refused to stop.

MMA Fighter Joyce Vieira Punches Alleged Masturbator During Sexy Photo Shoot https://t.co/iqcEHr4z8w — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) April 19, 2019

Vieira reported the case with police and Ferreira was later arrested for committing an ‘obscene act’ but has since been released after giving a statement and denying the crime.

After his release, Vieira told local media: “We feel powerless. It’s very strange because he’s going to be in the same city as me, and who knows he might be in the same places.

“That’s why I have received an innumerable number of messages from women saying that [in similar situations] they didn’t file a report, because they know the suspects would end up being released. I think the punishment for these cases should be more severe.”

Vieira says she had tried to speak to the man but he refused to speak to her so she reacted. Looks like the MMA training paid off and the perp probably will think twice before doing anything like that again.