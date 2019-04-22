Jordan Clarkson wanted to pay his respects to the late Nipsey Hussle but he didn’t know how. Clarkson is a point guard/shoot guard for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Hours after Hussle was murdered outside his store in Los Angeles, Clarkson spoke out about the news at a nightclub in Scottsdale, Arizona. And on April 17th, the NBA star visited celebrity tattooer Steve Wiebe of Vancouver for a beautiful black-and-grey portrait.

You’ve probably seen Wiebe’s work before — he also works with stars like Future, Kelly Oubre Jr., Rita Ora, and P.J. Tucker.

Clarkson’s teammate J.R. Smith has also paid tribute to Nipsey with some brand new ink work.

Other players who knew Hussle have paid tribute to him in their own ways. Russell Westbrook pulled off an insane game after Hussle’s death, becoming the second player in NBA history to put up a 20-20-20 stat line in reference to Nipsey’s neighborhood. James Harden, who went to school with Nipsey, wore a chain honoring the rapper before and after his Rockets beat the Utah Jazz on April 17.

Nispey was beloved by his peers, fans, and athletes around the world. It’s truly sad he didn’t get to enjoy the flowers and praises while he was alive. Clarkson, like others, is ensuring that the marathon continues.