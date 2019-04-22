Following a shocking trade to the Cleveland Browns earlier this offseason, Odell Beckham Jr. is ready for the next NFL season to get underway.

Beckham is expected to partake in the next session of OTAs which begins next week. Fans have not had the liberty of seeing Beckham in full uniform to this point. During a recent photo shoot, he tried on the Color Rush uniforms and offered fans a glimpse of the upcoming season.

The Browns social media accounts posted the image of their recently acquired star receiver in his new uniform, writing “@obj looks good in orange & brown” among a collage of new images.

The NFL’s biggest laughingstock over the past two decades, these Browns turned it around the big time last season. Now flush with pretty much the most-talented offense outside of Kansas City in the AFC, we’re highly intrigued to see how things shape up in 2019. Although throughout his 5-year career he had been synonymous with Giants blue, the record-breaking receiver should flourish behind a quarterback that can now get him the football regularly.

Cleveland will kick off the 2019 season on September 8, at home against the Tennessee Titans. Then, it’s on to MetLife Stadium, as Odell Beckham Jr. makes his return to the place he called home for his first five seasons, as the Browns take on the New York Jets on Monday night.