Terrence Crawford made the second defense of his WBO title on Saturday in dominant fashion by headlining the inaugural Top Rank on ESPN pay-per-view at New York’s Madison Square Garden and finishing British star Amir Khan via sixth-round TKO. If you ordered the fight, chances are you were extremely ticked off with the final results.

Crawford won via 6th-round TKO, but it came after Khan was hit with a low blow and apparently told his trainer Virgil Hunter that he couldn’t continue.

Here is a look at the punch that ended the fight:

Amir Khan gets nailed with a low blow around 6 and the fight ends by TKO for Terence Crawford#Boxing #CrawfordKhan pic.twitter.com/u3hVM0Ondp — David Malandra Jr (@David_Malandra) April 21, 2019

“I want to apologize to all the fans. The fight was just getting interesting,” Khan said. “Terence is a great fighter. I’m not taking anything away from him. I now realize why he’s one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world. I’m a good boxer but he was showcasing great skills, great movement.

“I was caught with shot below the belt. I could feel it in my stomach. I couldn’t continue. I could feel it in my legs. I’m a warrior. I would never give up in a fight like this. I was in pain. I couldn’t move. I could not continue. I’m not one to give up in any fight. I fight to the end. I’m gonna come back stronger from this.”

It was a disappointing ending to an otherwise strong showing from Crawford, who dominated but was nonetheless robbed of a chance to close his second title defense in style.

“I could tell I was breaking him down. It was just a matter of time,” Crawford said. “I just took my time. I was disappointed the corner stopped the fight in that manner, but Virgil is a great coach, and he was looking out for his fighter. I know he didn’t want to go out like that.

Crawford, the former undisputed junior welterweight champion who improved to 13-0 with 10 KOs in championship bouts, had one name in mind that he wants to face next.

“The fight I want next is Errol Spence,” Crawford said. “Whenever he is ready, he can come and get it. I can’t put a gun to the promoter’s heads to make them make the fight. The only thing I can do is continue fighting every person they put in front of me.”

A fight against Spence (25-0, 21 KOs), who defended his IBF title by dominant decision over Mikey Garcia on PPV in March, is far from an easy one to make considering Crawford fights exclusively on ESPN and Spence, who fights under the Premier Boxing Champions banner, competes on Fox and Showtime.

If this fight does happen, expect it to generate millions in a pay per view setting. With so much money to be made, expect these two to fight at some point in 2020.