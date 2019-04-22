T.I. brightened up the day of about 23 people on Easter after bailing them out of jail.

On Sunday, the Atlanta rapper joined forces with Love and Hip Hop‘s Scrapp Deleon, and New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Lithonia, GA to bail out a group of nonviolent and first-time offenders.

“It’s almost like finally meeting the good Samaritan – somebody who you don’t know that you didn’t see coming,” senior Pastor Dr. Jamal Bryant said about the program recipients. “They’re appreciative to be able to press the refresh button.”

Fox 5 reports that the church launched its $40,000 fundraising campaign on Lent with the intention to bail people out on Easter Sunday. Once Tip got involved the church’s program exceeded its goal and raised a total of $120,000 ahead of the holiday. But the program doesn’t end their efforts there.

“The Bail Out” program connects recipients with a certified mentor for weekly check-ins. Additionally, a portion of the donations will be used to start college savings for the children of the former inmates.