A Los Angeles judge reportedly issued a bench warrant against Teairra Mari after she failed to appear at court for a hearing for her legal battle with 50 Cent.

The Blast reports that because the Love and Hip Hop star didn’t show up after she was ordered to, the judge issued a $5,000 bench warrant that leads to a possible arrest if the singer comes into police contact. Of course, when the news broke, the Hip-Hop mogul took to Instagram to be his usual petty self.

“See the shit ain’t funny now, is it funky,” Fif’ said. “You best be coming up with my money,” the caption reads. “I’m a need 75K now after they add all additional legal fees. The Law is The Law.”

But she appears to be unbothered as she continues to promote her song “I Ain’t Got It,” which was spawned by all the controversy.

Teairra Mari was scheduled to appear in court to assess her finances per 50 Cent’s request. After beating the revenge porn case Mari filed against him, he countersued her for $30,000 in legal fees. Since his victory, Mari has failed to cough up the dough, despite 50’s relentless reminders. She can actually end up in the slammer due to negligence.

Sis better take this a little more seriously.