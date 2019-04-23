If you enjoyed Beyonce’s Homecoming special on Netflix, then you might be excited for this news.

Bey locked in a $60 million deal with the streaming service to deliver the Beyhive more content. The Homecoming documentary took fans behind the scenes of her history-making Coachella performance last year. HBO, who delivered her visual album, Lemonade, among other projects, reportedly wanted dibs on Homecoming but was unable to beat Netflix’s offer.

There are no reports of how much the streaming giant paid to get Homecoming, but Variety reports it costed Netflix about $20 million. Reps from either parties didn’t make any comments about the alleged deal.

In addition to the documentary, Beyonce released a suprise 40-track live album of the iconic performance, as well as merchandise.