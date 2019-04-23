A week after rocking the world with her HOMECOMING documentary and a live album, Beyoncé returns with the release of her last solo album Lemonade to all digital streaming providers.

Originally a TIDAL exclusive release, Lemonade, along with a bonus track in the demo version of “Sorry,” has now become available to users of streaming services Apple Music, Spotify, and YouTube Music.

In addition to the recent drops from Queen Bey was a new line of merch highlighting her HOMECOMING release and the announcement of becoming a Creative Director at Reebok.

This week it was revealed Beyoncé’s HOMECOMING release is the first of a three-release deal with Netflix that will give her back $60 million. After the news broke fans began to speculate what else is coming from Beyoncé, of the guesses is a new album.

You can stream Lemonade below.