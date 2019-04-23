“You know you’re that b*tch when you cause all this conversation.” – Beyonce

Queen Bey has been making headlines all week because she keeps coming through with the content. First she released a surprise Netflix special, Homecoming, which was accompanied by a live album of her legendary Coachella performance.

If the Beyhive thought that was a treat, Beyonce made the classic album available on all streaming platforms in honor of Lemonade‘s third anniversary, in addition to all the new music she just released. The collection was available for purchase on other platforms, but fans could only stream it through her family’s streaming service, TIDAL. Of course that didn’t stop the Beyhive making it an award-winning and multi-platinum selling LP.

On top of opening the album to all streaming platforms, she slipped in the demo version of “Sorry” and the Beyhive can’t find their wigs.

Unlike the album version, the demo below portrays a more fed up Yonce singing an airy ballad about her man “running game on the wrong one.” The lyrics are pretty much the same but this version showcases Bey’s impressive vocal range with minimal instruments, instead of a dance track. It would’ve been hard for Serena William to drop it low if the demo made the cut.

Original Demo of Sorry – Beyonce is everything 😩💚💚 so soft and mellow (she channeled her inner Solange) — Myracle (@Bigmeal___) April 23, 2019

Is it strange I like Beyoncé’s “Sorry” demo a little better than the original? It’s giving me Solo Angel vibes — Cersei St. Patrick (@jasminealyse) April 23, 2019

#Lemonade Beyoncé delivers another auditory baptism with this version of sorry pic.twitter.com/lNH2AGvCzB — Verture.Ent (@IMMEND_Patreon) April 23, 2019

Beyoncé just dropped Sorry demo version & formation choreography version pic.twitter.com/VwIn424HuS — BEYONCÉS HIGHLIGHT (@bvbyvilla) April 23, 2019

Me listening to Sorry(Demo version) x Beyonce pic.twitter.com/HpEEN3vUxf — 🐺 Arya Stark Fan Club (@GhostFaceSigma) April 23, 2019

So initially Lemonade won because of the Sorry demo, but then the album version just made me want to listen to the Sorry/Me, Myself, and I mashup. I never thought I’d say this but Beyoncé has given me too many options! pic.twitter.com/13yIKUlK4H — Frimi With An I Not An E (@ColinKaoru) April 23, 2019

Beyoncé gave us the same songs with a band & a new cookout jam last week. This week she gave us a 3 year old album with a demo version of sorry. I can— & I’m just accepting it like it’s new. pic.twitter.com/vlVUsycVKk — KING JU 🤴🏽 (@iamking_ju) April 23, 2019

the original demo to sorry by beyonce is sick — luna lou who🌞✨ (@vmirvhglory) April 23, 2019

Beyoncé should release Die with you along with Sorry demo as bonus track, the locals would lose their wigs forever — ….. (@Itmyhalls) April 23, 2019

The glo up of Beyoncé’s “Sorry – Original Demo” is legendary — Mayline 🍕 (@Mayline_Ricci) April 23, 2019

But of course, you can’t please everyone and there were some folks who didn’t get the hype.

Beyoncé has the worst stans, I’m sorry. — CORALINE (2009) (@noitsrebecca) April 23, 2019

thank you beyonce for not using that sorry demo as the offish song cause serena williams couldn't have dropped it to this. — Lourdes Duarte (@golourdesduarte) April 23, 2019

I’m sorry but Beyoncé girl I need new music — halle stark, queen of the north (@HalleBeeeee) April 23, 2019

Sometimes i feel like everyone is mad at me because im not a beyonce fan 😪😂😂 sorry not sorry — lamar (@lamar69228306) April 23, 2019

Beyonce coulda kept this Sorry demo version. To be totally honest. I don't want it. — 🏁🏁 (@SincerelyJQ) April 23, 2019

I’m a huge fan of demos, but I’m so happy Beyoncé tossed that version of Sorry. — shug avery (@_kissedbykam) April 23, 2019

See this why Beyonce needs more credit, that original demo to Sorry was trash ! She made that song 10x better adding a faster beat / hook and instruments — K A Y E ☥ (@kayekayekayenix) April 23, 2019

i LOVE beyoncé but I’m sorry this is HORRIBLE lmao she should’ve kept this to herself pic.twitter.com/O0oBKo98j9 — yung cyd 🌻 (@cydneyaugust) April 23, 2019

I’m so glad Beyoncé went another direction with Sorry cuz this demo ain’t cutting it lol — Kait. (@prettygirl_kait) April 23, 2019

I feel about the Sorry Demo the way I felt when I first listened to Lemonade back in 2016. I was so disappointed bc it was unlike Beyoncé 😭 and I hated Daddy Lessons 😩 but then I grew to love it A LOT so maybe this will happen with the Sorry Demo 🌚 — B.IV (@Queenbeyallday) April 23, 2019

I love love love Beyoncé but I’m never gonna listen to Lemonade on Spotify just to insure I never have to hear that original demo of Sorry again. — nick is channeling his lyanna mormont (@Nicktionarys) April 23, 2019

The Beyhive might as well leave their wigs where it’s at because as previously reported, Beyonce is gearing up to release two more projects with Netflix. There might even be some new music on the way.