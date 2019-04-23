“You know you’re that b*tch when you cause all this conversation.” – Beyonce

Queen Bey has been making headlines all week because she keeps coming through with the content. First she released a surprise Netflix special, Homecoming, which was accompanied by a live album of her legendary Coachella performance.

If the Beyhive thought that was a treat, Beyonce made the classic album available on all streaming platforms in honor of Lemonade‘s third anniversary, in addition to all the new music she just released. The collection was available for purchase on other platforms, but fans could only stream it through her family’s streaming service, TIDAL. Of course that didn’t stop the Beyhive making it an award-winning and multi-platinum selling LP.

On top of opening the album to all streaming platforms, she slipped in the demo version of “Sorry” and the Beyhive can’t find their wigs.

Unlike the album version, the demo below portrays a more fed up Yonce singing an airy ballad about her man “running game on the wrong one.” The lyrics are pretty much the same but this version showcases Bey’s impressive vocal range with minimal instruments, instead of a dance track. It would’ve been hard for Serena William to drop it low if the demo made the cut.

But of course, you can’t please everyone and there were some folks who didn’t get the hype.

The Beyhive might as well leave their wigs where it’s at because as previously reported, Beyonce is gearing up to release two more projects with Netflix. There might even be some new music on the way.