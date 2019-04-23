From a jazzy collaboration with Blue Note Records to a colorful G-Carbon series for spring, Casio G-SHOCK has been going extra hard with the new timepiece offerings. The latest centers around a new version of the GBA800EL-4A watch, created in partnership with longtime boxing equipment manufacturer Everlast.

The key design detail that stands out most is the fire red colorway, a hue many would associate with being the standard for most boxing gloves. A matte finish takes over the GBA800 seen here, with black and white accents spread throughout to balance out the otherwise monotone design. As with most G-SHOCK models, the specs are also a strong selling point, with this one featuring a LED backlight that unveils a “Choice of Champions” motif, a three-axis acceleration sensor that tracks pace whether you’re walking or running, and tech-savvy Bluetooth connectivity by way of the G-SHOCK Connected app. The latter feature is great for actual boxers in the sport, as it tracks steps taken and calories burned, broken down by five metabolic equivalent (MET) levels for each day, week and month. Keeping a count of your stats and knockout times just got a little easier with an extra boost of flyness to boot.

Look for the Casio G-SHOCK x Everlast GBA800EL-4A to retail for $160 USD starting in July at select retailers, including Macy’s, the G-SHOCK Soho Store and online. Take a closer look below: