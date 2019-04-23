Dee Barnes visited the Wendy Williams Show and gave a step by step detailed account about the night she was allegedly assaulted by rapper/producer Dr. Dre.

The former host of the 90’s hip hop show, Pump It Up! has been in the headlines after she announced she was homeless. She recently launched a GoFundMe campaign asking fans to help her raise $5,000 but received over $30,000 after the story went viral.

During her appearance on Wendy’s show, Barnes hinted that there may be more to the alleged assault she received from Dr.Dre. When asked if she was sexually assaulted by the famous mogul, Barnes remained quiet and said she ‘isn’t comfortable talking about that right now’.

Williams also announced that she would donate $15,000 to help Barnes get back on her feet and find a new home. She also agreed to publish Barnes tell-all book in addition to producing a movie about her encounter.

Check out the interview below.