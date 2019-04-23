Gunna confirms that he will be releasing his Drip Season 4 project. We hope we get a date soon for the drip that is coming from the College Park native. He released an Instagram post that he was in the studio making a potential mixtape follow up soon.

“We’ve got Drip or Drown 2 happening, and we’ve got Drip Season 4 on the way,” Gunna says as he walks toward his ride.

The third installment was released last year that features Young Thug, Uzi Vert, Lil’ Baby and more. He is expecting that his fans will go crazy off the tracks off his new project. Peep the small video below.