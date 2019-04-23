Kid Cudi Partnered With Postmates to Provides $10K Worth of Popeyes to Homeless

Kid Cudi Partnered With Postmates to Provides $10K Worth of Popeyes to Homeless

Kid Cudi was in the giving spirit ahead of his Coachella set over the weekend.

Coachella’s Valley Rescue Mission provide hundreds of homeless people in Indio, California with meals and housing, and Cudi wanted to give back to them. So he ordered about $10,000 worth of Popeyes chicken, biscuits, mashed potatoes, and fries from Postmates.

The food courier service already partnered with the rapper in honor of National Weed Day on April 20th to create a “Munchies Menu.” Available in Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Miami, and Chicago the menu contained the “Just What I Am” rapper’s favorite food items from the respective cities. “Most of the inspiration behind the names on the munchies menu comes from inside jokes with friends and nicknames earned over the years,” he said.

The highlight of Kid Cudi’s Coachella set was the surprise appearance from Kanye West, who also stole the show of the second weekend with his star-studded Sunday Service.

The Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin‘ artist also collaborated with Cactus Plant Flea Market to drop off some Coachella merch.