Kylie Jenner recently announced that she will be entering the eyebrow business with the release of her recent eyebrow collection: Kybrow.

The latest addition to the beauty mogul’s billion-dollar beauty empire drops in about a week. She released the promotion video on Instagram, rocking perfectly filled in eyebrows. Aside from the perfect brows, the teaser notably included unreleased music from her baby’s daddy, Travis Scott. “She fills my mind up with ideas / I’m the hottest in the room,” La Flame croons on the never-before-heard record.

There’s no telling if this song was specially made for his wifey or if it will be featured on an upcoming mystery project.

As per the Kylie Jenner Cosmetics Instagram page, the collection is set to include an eyebrow pencil, pomade, powder duo, gel, highlighter, and an angled brush. When a fan asked if the collection would come in different shades, the account responded, “Yes! More information coming soon.”

The young mogul sparked rumors of a possible skincare line thanks to a series of makeup-less selfies. There’s still no confirmation of her diving into the skin care business, but fans will have an eyebrow collection as soon as next week to hold them over.