The New Balance 997 silhouette has been given a nice range of colorways in recent months, including a “Mint Julep” iteration back in March and an Aimé Leon Dore collab just a few weeks ago. Now, the popular model gets a spring-inspired makeover in a vibrant “Blue/Yellow” colorway.

The pig suede upper gives the shoe its premium appeal, and the mesh toebox adds the athletic approach that NB has built its company on for the past 113 years. Navy blue and neon green are the eye-grabbing color aspects, but the shades of grey that pop up on the outsole, midfoot panel and signature “N” logo are pretty fresh additions as well. The last hue incorporated into the mix is white, arriving by way of the laces and ENCAP midsole. The color combo keeps the 997 trend going strong, and we can only hope that more fire options like this are expected to drop over the next couple of months.

The New Balance M997LBL “Blue/Yellow” is available now for $210 USD at select retailers, including Sneaker Politics who provided the imagery below:



Images: Sneaker Politics