New Book About the Relationship Between Whitney Houston and Robyn Crawford To Be Released

Robyn Crawford will allegedly give all the details on the relationship the iconic singer Whitney Houston in her new book, A Song for You: My Life With Whitney Houston.

The friendship between Robyn Crawford and the “I Will Always Love You” singer has been the subject of many tabloid rumors for years. Houston’s ex-husband, R&B legend Bobby Brown has claimed that she was bisexual and hid her sexuality because of her public image and the disapproval of her mother, Cissy Houston.

A press release about the reads: “With warmth, candor, and an impressive recall of detail, Robyn gives readers insight into Whitney’s life and career. She traces the years from when she and Whitney first met as teenagers in the 1980s to the recording of Whitney’s first album and the infinite success that followed. From countless sold-out world tours to her epic rendition of the US national anthem to the set of The Bodyguard, her tempestuous marriage, and the birth of her only child, Robyn was there.”

It continues, “Since Whitney’s death in 2012, that trusted and loyal friend, Robyn Crawford, has stayed out of the limelight and held the great joys, wild adventures, and hard truths of her life with Whitney close to her heart. In A Song for You, Robyn breaks her silence to share the moving and often complicated story of her life and relationship with Whitney.

“Deeply personal and heartfelt, A Song for You is the vital, honest, and previously untold story that provides an understanding of the complex life of Whitney Houston. Finally, the person who knew her best sets the record straight.”

A Song for You: My Life With Whitney Houston is set for a November 2019 release.