Showtime Documentary Films announced a four-part documentary series that will chronicle the history of the iconic L.A. club The Comedy Store, directed and executive produced by Mike Binder and executive produced by Oscar nominee and Emmy winner Mike Tollin. The project is expected to premiere on SHOWTIME in 2020.

This documentary series brings to life the legends, heartbreak, and history created at The Comedy Store, which over the past 47 years has launched the careers of a breathtaking array of stars. As a Comedy Store alum, former stand-up comic Binder spotlights one of pop culture’s great laboratories with never-before-seen footage and incisive, emotional interviews with some of the biggest names in comedy. Among the comedians who got their start or developed at the Comedy Store are Richard Pryor, Paul Mooney, Robin Williams, Jim Carrey, Sam Kinison, Paul Rodriguez, Sarah Silverman, Chris Rock, Bill Burr, Dave Chappelle, Whitney Cummings, Iliza Shlesinger, David Spade, Sebastian, Jeff Ross, Bob Saget, Jimmie Walker and many more.

“The Comedy Store is a magical place – it’s Juilliard for stand-up comics, the Bolshoi Ballet of comedy,” said Binder. “It’s an honor for me to be able to return home to my roots, and I am so grateful to be able to tell this remarkable story.”

Binder wrote and directed the films Black or White, The Upside of Anger and Reign Over Me, and created and starred in the series The Mind of the Married Man. For SHOWTIME, he has executive produced and written on RAY DONOVAN, as well as directed BILLIONS.

Tollin has produced numerous film and TV projects including THE FRANCHISE for SHOWTIME, Varsity Blues, Coach Carter, Radio, Arli$$, Smallville, One Tree Hill, All That, Kenan & Kel. In addition, Tollin earned Oscar and Emmy nominations for the documentary Hank Aaron: Chasing the Dream, and was one of the original producers of the acclaimed 30 For 30 documentary series.