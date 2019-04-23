Message to the rest of the NBA’s Eastern Conference: Giannis Antetokounmpo is a man on a mission. Last night (April 23), Giannis and his Milwaukee Bucks finished the sweep of Blake Griffin and the Detroit Pistons in a 127-104 beat down.

The Greek Freak assisted in delivering the Bucks their first playoff series win since 2001 when the Bucks, then led by Ray Allen, marched to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Antetokounmpo finished the game with a playoff career-high of 41 points. The series was the second highest point margin for a series in NBA Playoff history.

Giannis and the Bucks now have a second-round date with Kyrie Irving and the Boston Celtics who completed their own sweep by tossing the Indiana Pacers into the offseason.

The date for game 1 of their series has not yet been revealed.