The world of high fashion is no stranger to sneaker collaborations — remember Anna Wintour’s “Air Jordan Edited by Vogue” collection from last year? — and now famed British designer Vivienne Westwood is taking a shot at it with a stylish take on the ASICS GEL-Kayano 5.

Much like the designer’s signature hair color, the dominate hue featured on this collab goes for a few shades of red. From infrared leather overlays to a burgundy toebox, the theme is clearly inspired by Westwood’s literal roots. Other colors incorporated into the mix include “Electric Blue” on the outsole, heel and tongue, as well as navy on the laces and eyelets plus orange piping. If sporty kicks aren’t doing it for you on the fashion tip, these are sure to satisfy the sartorial needs for even the most stylish sneakerheads out there.

Cop the Vivienne Westwood x ASICS GEL-Kayano 5 for $180 USD beginning this Saturday (April 27) at select retailers, including Sneakersnstuff. Get a better look below: