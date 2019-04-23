Stand-up comedian and social commentator W. Kamau Bell makes his return with the fourth season of his Emmy-award winning series United Shades of America. Throughout the series, W. Kamau Bell explores various communities across America to take on controversial and to understand the unique challenges they face in regard to race, class, sexuality, and much more with his own unique comedic spin.

A description for the upcoming season reads: “Over three seasons in his endlessly fascinating, Emmy Award-winning CNN Original Series on life in the 21st century US, Bay Area cultural commentator, comedian, and author W. Kamau Bell has visited a vivid cross-section of American humanity from Ku Klux Klansmen to Alaskan Inuits to Portland hipsters to Appalachian coal miners to South Carolina Gullah. In this indelible episode from the show’s fourth season, Bell travels to Mississippi where he meets with activists, providers, and others on the front lines in the fight for reproductive justice and reproductive rights for women in a state where those rights are severely limited. A conversation with Bell and moderator Anna Sale follows the screening.”

In the season debut, Kamau visits Dallas, the home of the megachurch, to find out what is creating the new face of Christianity today in a city where church and state are far from separate.

The new season of United Shades of America premiers on April 28th at 10 PM on CNN.

Bell tweeted out the preview for the fourth season. Check out the clip below.