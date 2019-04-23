The trailer for the Ang Lee-directed film starring Will Smith, Gemini Man, is here and it has him seeing double.

From the looks of the preview below, Smith is an aging assassin who is fighting an anonymous enemy who he later discovers is a younger version of hisself.

“Twenty-five years ago, they made you from me!” Smith says to his cloned counterpart, sent to kill him by the very agency that employs both men. “They chose me because there’s never been anybody like me. We have to end this right now!”

The scenes are so technologically advanced that they actually managed to make Will look like the Fresh Prince again.

“Thanks to incredible new digital technology, not only can we finally see both younger and older Will Smith embodied together on screen, but we can also experience the story in a deeply immersive way,” Lee said of the film via press statement, with Smith adding that the “physical challenges of making this film have been the most demanding of my career.”

“I’m 50 years old now, and I don’t know that I would have had the experience to play a 23-year-old me [earlier in my career],” Smith previously observed in a pre-recorded message at April’s CinemaCon event, per Variety, while Lee added: “If you’re a director and you get to work with Will Smith, you should consider yourself lucky — and thanks to new technology, I get two.”

Gemini Man has reportedly been in development since 1997, and is set to release on October 11th. The cast also includes Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Clive Owen, and Benedict Wong.

Check out the trailer below: