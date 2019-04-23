Wiz Khalifa has announced a tour and will have Playboi Carti, French Montana, Moneybagg Yo, Chevy Woods and DJ Drama joining him.

The tour is called The Decent Exposure Tour and the 4/20 legend has released his project Fly Times: Vol. 1 The Good Fly Young and a documentary.

The tour is set to start on July 9 with the first stop in Atlanta at the Lakewood Amphitheater and it will tour over 29 cities and will end in Boise, Idaho at Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, April 26 and presale starts now until Thursday, April 25.

The recent project has 14-tracks that features Ty Dolla $ign and Chevy Woods. Wiz collaborates with hitmakers such as TM88, Cardo and more to make this project a holiday celebration.