Ava Duvernay Set to Direct New Series ‘Cherish The Day’ on the Own Network

Award-winning filmmaker Ava Duvernay and media mogul Oprah Winfrey plan to continue their fruitful partnership for years to come. The Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) has confirmed that DuVernay creative force behind the network’s critically acclaimed drama series “Queen Sugar,” is bringing her next series to OWN.

With a straight-to-series order, DuVernay will create and executive produce “Cherish the Day,” an original anthology series from Warner Horizon Scripted Television as part of her recently announced an overall deal with the studio. Oprah Winfrey will executive produce alongside DuVernay for a winter 2020 premiere on OWN.

Created by DuVernay, in each season, according to the description of the series, Cherish the Day will chronicle the stirring romance of one couple, with each episode spanning a single day. The season-long narrative will unfold to reveal significant moments in a relationship that compel us to hold true to the ones we love, from the extraordinary to the everyday.

Cherish the Day will join OWN’s programming slate of top-rated dramas including Queen Sugar, Greenleaf, The Haves and the Have Nots and If Loving You is Wrong. In addition, OWN will premiere two new drama series in 2019, Ambitions from Will Packer and David Makes Man from Oscar winner Tarell Alvin McCraney (Moonlight).