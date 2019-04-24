A masked man attempted to steal the car of Bun B’s wife resulting in a shoot out at the home.

TMZ reports the armed robber knocked on the door of Bun B’s home around 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday (April 23) and once his wife, Queenie, opened the door he requested valuables and was given the keys to her Audi.

Bun heard the exchange and retrieved his gun and exchanged fire with the robber as he was getting into the car. The robber left fled from the home and left behind his gun. The robber’s next destination was the hospital where he entered himself for a gunshot wound.

That hospital was the location of his arrest. The man was arrested for two counts of aggravated robbery with a weapon and one count burglary.