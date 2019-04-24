Cardi B Calls Out The Shade Room for What She Feels is Improper Coverage

Instagram’s hub of all things wild in the Hip-Hop community, The Shade Room, is not loved by Cardi B.

The “Please Me” rapper hit IG and let out a very lengthy rant, giving her opinion on The Shade Room, stating that they only focus on the negative aspects of her life, instead of sharing some of the positive results.

Cardi claims The Shade Room is paid to keep the negative news about her family and those close to her in business in rotation. Today, all of the roommates were able to read about her husband’s new charges, which seem to light a fire to Cardi’s rants.

“We don’t need to be posted on blogs with people that just got negative shit to say just so you could hate your life, your looks or your day cause their not happy with them self thank you,” Cardi shared.

Cardi B also believes the content of The Shade Room and other sites have contributed to the beef between Kodak Black and T.I.

Cardi b blames blogs for fueling the beef with T.I. and Kodak Black pic.twitter.com/tLKhUqYtjU — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) April 23, 2019

Previously, she wished for The Shade Room to not address her at all. The post regarding her husband, Offset, is available below.