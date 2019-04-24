Since dropping his Free At Last EP back in February, Casanova has been on a steadfast grind to get these fire music videos off. While he took us to Lagos for “2AM” alongside Tory Lanez and Davido earlier this year, then headed in an X-rated route with the Pornhub-premiered “Splash” visuals that arrived last month, the latest brings us a cautionary tale of what happens when three things just don’t quite mix: your relationship, a mansion filled with vixens that are down for whatever, and, unfortunately, your social media account.

The new video for “Block Me” shows Cas figuring out how to handle the situation when your sidechick decides to scroll through your social media when all you’re trying to do is just turn up with the squad and a few bad biddies. As you might guess, the end result isn’t particularly the dream scenario for our Brooklyn-bred homie, but that’s what replacements are for as the Roc Nation emcee does in the end without breaking a sweat. Utilizing that block button will for sure give you a temporary form of relief, but we ultimately see that the real way to get over someone is by simply throwing a huge house party to get your mind off things. Well, something like that.

Watch Casanova’s new music video for “Block Me” above, and then take a look below to peep the short “Making Of” segment posted on his IG: