Chance the Rapper and Post Malone to Headline 2019 ‘Life is Beautiful’ Festival

Chance the Rapper and Post Malone to Headline 2019 ‘Life is Beautiful’ Festival

Festival season is in full swing and Las Vegas is back int the fold with Life Is Beautiful 2019 headlined by Chance the Rapper and Post Malone.

Life is Beautiful 2019 is filled with a ton of Hip-Hop talent ranging from Gunna to Rae Sremmurd to Lil Wayne. With additional genres represented in Janelle Monae, Maggie Rogers, and the Black Keys.

The festival will be in downtown Las Vegas from September 20-22. Tickets are available now at a starting rate of $315. You can check out tickets here.