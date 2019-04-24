Diddy graced the cover of Essence’s Mother’s Day issue with all six of his children as a tribute to the late mother of three of his children.

The mogul shared how his life changed going from a part-time dad to a full-time dad in wake of Kim Porter’s shocking death, which sent shock waves through the Hip Hop community.

Before talking about the change in his family dynamic, the New York native told us about how he felt the moment he learned she passed.

“She was unforgettable. That day turned my world upside down. Three days before she passed, she wasn’t feeling well. She had the flu, and she sent the kids over to my house so they wouldn’t get sick,” he said. “One night I was checking on her, and she was like, ‘Puffy, take care of my babies.’ She actually said that to me before she died.”

Diddy told the magazine that he prioritizes family time way more now that Kim is gone, and he thanks her for preparing him for this moment.

“Before this, I was a part-time father, you know? My family was always first, but there are countless times when I chose work over everything else,” he said. “But every day I can hear her telling me to go and spend some time with the kids and make sure everybody’s all right, like she would do. I’m just a lot more present, and, most important, now my kids come before anything else in my life.”

The Bad Boys CEO recently expressed regret about never marrying her on Instagram after he was called out for giving her flowers when she wasn’t able to smell them. “I was scared,” he wrote on Instagram. “I wasn’t ready and that’s it. I’m ready now, but it’s too late. Don’t be like me.”

