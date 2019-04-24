Donald Trump Met With Twitter’s CEO to Complain About the Number of Followers He Lost

Recently, Instagram has detailed efforts to make the amount of “likes” disappear from Instagram posts. Maybe Twitter should do the same for the number of followers that Donald Trump has.

The Washington Post reports Trump had a meeting with the CEO of Twitter, Jack Dorsey, and instead of discussing politics or pushing for tech initiatives in the country, the president spoke about his dwindling follower count.

Sources with Intel to the conversation reveal Trump asked Dorsey why his number dropped after Twitter worked to get bots removed from the site. Ironically, taking to Twitter earlier this week, Trump criticized the platform.

“The best thing ever to happen to Twitter is Donald Trump.” @MariaBartiromo So true, but they don’t treat me well as a Republican. Very discriminatory, hard for people to sign on. Constantly taking people off list. Big complaints from many people. Different names-over 100 M….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 23, 2019

…..But should be much higher than that if Twitter wasn’t playing their political games. No wonder Congress wants to get involved – and they should. Must be more, and fairer, companies to get out the WORD! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 23, 2019

Apparently, Dorsey had great answers for Trump or it could be all smoke and mirrors. After the meeting, president Trump typed that he will “Look forward to keeping an open dialogue.”