Recently, Instagram has detailed efforts to make the amount of “likes” disappear from Instagram posts. Maybe Twitter should do the same for the number of followers that Donald Trump has.

The Washington Post reports Trump had a meeting with the CEO of Twitter, Jack Dorsey, and instead of discussing politics or pushing for tech initiatives in the country, the president spoke about his dwindling follower count.

Sources with Intel to the conversation reveal Trump asked Dorsey why his number dropped after Twitter worked to get bots removed from the site.   Ironically, taking to Twitter earlier this week, Trump criticized the platform.

Apparently, Dorsey had great answers for Trump or it could be all smoke and mirrors. After the meeting, president Trump typed that he will “Look forward to keeping an open dialogue.”