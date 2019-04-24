On Thursday (April 25) the Democratic presidential candidate field will get even more crowded with the announcement of the campaign of former vice president Joe Biden.

Sources close to Biden have confirmed to CNN that Thursday will open with an announcement video that will be issued to his supporters, evident by a recent message that has gone out via email. “There has been a lot of chatter about what Joe Biden plans to do. As one of Joe’s top supporters, we want you to be the first to know!”

If you are keeping track, Biden will become the 20th presidential candidate for the Democrats. He was preceded by Former Democratic Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), and more.

Recent headlines surrounding Biden were controversial as former Nevada legislator Lucy Flores shared an anecdote, which she felt uncomfortable in an encounter with Biden where he touched her shoulders and kissed her on the back of the head. Current president Donald Trump did not hold back in attacking Biden with jokes on Twitter.

Be on the lookout for Biden’s announcement on April 25.