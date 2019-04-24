The 4/20 premiere for MTV’s How High 2 was a high one for the network. The second installment of the stoner classic drew a 0.64 rating in ages ranging from 18-49 and 801,000 total same day/live viewership. Giving MTV its highest-rated Saturday in six years, as per the network and Nielsen.

On the day of the flick’s premiere and in commemoration of National Weed Day, MTV aired Too High to Watch How High 2 hosted by the film’s co-star, DC Young Fly and DeRay Davis. Throughout the special the hosts played games, trivia and first looks inside a marathon of all three Friday films, and the original How High movie from 18 years ago that starred Method Man and Redman.

The sequel was met with mixed reviews on social media, with complaints about the omission of the original stars. But whether some people liked it or not, they still viewed it and contributed to the high debut ratings.

How did you feel about the sequel?