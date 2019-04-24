Lil Nas X Responds to Dave East Thinking his ‘Old Town Road’ is Wack: ‘I Do Not Give a F*ck’

Lil Nas X has been bubbling ever since his viral hit “Old Town Road” took off. However, it’s impossible to please everyone. Specifically, Dave East who expressed that he didn’t get the hype behind the country rap record.

The Harlem rapper received backlash for his honest opinion, some took it as far to say that he hasn’t even earned his right to have an opinion. Either way, the Atlanta rapper is basking in the success of the song.

On Monday, Lil Nas appeared on the Zach Sang Show to talk about the Dave East controversy and future music.

“I honestly have gotten this question so many, it’s like, I have the No. 1 song in the country,” the artist explained at the interview’s 39:15 minute mark. “I do not give a fuck about what Dave East is saying.”

Lil Nas X also opened up about beating Drake’s first week stream record.

“It’s Drake,” Lil Nas X responded. “[He’s] been in the game for so long and made so many records. Even the record I broke. It’s insane.”

Check out the full interview below: