Two years ago the Oxford English Dictionary added the word Stan to its collection after being popularized by rapper Eminem in the 2000s by his song of the same name. Now the word will be added to the Merriam-Webster dictionary.

The people over at Merriam-Webster announced that they added 640 words to their database, including Stan as both a noun and a verb. As a noun, Stan means “an extremely or excessively enthusiastic and devoted fan.” As a verb, it means, “to exhibit fandom to an extreme or excessive degree: to be an extremely devoted and enthusiastic fan of someone or something.”

The definition of the word is clearly tied to Eminem’s song about an obsessed fan who kills his pregnant girlfriend as a response to the Detroit rapper not responding to his fan letters in a timely fashion.

Nineteen years after its release, “Stan,” which appeared on his classic album, Marshall Mathers LP, is one of Em’s most popular song and clearly left an imprint on pop culture.