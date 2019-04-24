The month of May begins in literally one week, bringing us even closer to the highly-anticipated warm season that is summer. Thankfully, Nike just crafted up a new wave of Benassi JDI Slides so that we’re all prepared for the occasion by the time the solstice switches up again.

Although only comprised of three color options, these choices are the perfect set of neutral colors to pair with pretty much any ‘fit. The white version is a classic colorway that adds a vibrant pop by way of blue Swoosh branding. The black is equally as clean, and opts for white branding to complete the contrasting look. The standout selection incorporates both colorways but adds a bold aqua blue footbed that makes for a real eye-grabbing effect. Get those toes in shape, because you’ll definitely want to a pair of any one of these once it’s officially time to hit the sands barefoot.

Pick up these summer-appropriate Nike Benassi JDI Slides right now for €27.95 ($31 USD) at select retailers, including Overkill. Take a look at all three below: