In addition to an upcoming collaboration with Motorola, PUMA is rolling out the heat for spring with a new set of Thunder Nature colorways to rock this season.

The color-blocking effect on both is the immediate standout feature, with both utilizing shades of beige and khaki as a base hue. The difference comes into play via the details, with one opting for hits of orange and the other showcasing blue accents. Another common factor that the two options share is the use of black and white in the design process, but the way both colorways are incorporated vary from part to part. While both utilize the same black heel tab, the orange version is where you’ll get the most black detailing. On the flip side, while both incorporate a white IMEVA midsole, the blue iteration stands alone in extending the crisp colorway onto the laces. Either way though, both are fly & worthy enough of adding to your weekly rotation.

The PUMA Thunder Nature colorways featured here are available right now at select retailers for $129 USD, including Sneakersnstuff. More pics below: