Happy National Lingerie Day!

For those that pay close attention to their daily choice of undergarments, Rihanna is using the occasion to drop some special Savage x Fenty styles that are sure to get you tuned into your sensual side.

From bras and tops that accentuate your décolletage, to garter belts and open gusset panties that are quite risqué, this capsule is tastefully executed overall and takes the term sexy to seductive new heights. Also included are T-shirts, camis, shorts, crop tops, bodysuits, robes, pants and a handful of sheer underwear. If bringing out your inner “badgal” is on the agenda for today, be sure to cop some of Rih’s essential unmentionables before the day is done.

Shop the Savage x Fenty National Lingerie Day Collection right now online. Enjoy a look at the entire set below: