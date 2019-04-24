One of the top recruiting blue chippers left on the board fell on Tuesday as five-star point guard Cole Anthony pledged for North Carolina. The son of former NBA guard Greg Anthony announced his choice on ESPN’s Get Up.

No. 2 recruit in the ESPN 100 @The_ColeAnthony announces that he will be attending North Carolina. pic.twitter.com/ELv6gndVVr — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) April 23, 2019

Anthony, a New York native, who finished his high school career at Oak Hill Academy in Virginia, is generally regarded as the top point guard in the 2019 class. Anthony will arrive at North Carolina as one of the most decorated New York City point guards in years, the MVP of the McDonald’s All-American Game and Jordan Brand Classic who averaged a triple-double at national prep powerhouse Oak Hill Academy.

Anthony won a gold medal with Team USA’s U-18 team in the FIBA Americas, was part of the all-tournament team and was the regular-season MVP of the AAU Nike Elite Youth Basketball League. As a sophomore, he led Catholic school Archbishop Molloy in Queens to its first title game appearance in 17 years, and as a senior shined for Oak Hill against a national schedule featuring the country’s best prospects.

Anthony will play for one of the greatest coaches in NCAA history, Roy Williams, who will help him develop those team-first skills he needs to make the most of his potential. Given the fast-paced style of play, Williams utilizes, having a guard who isn’t afraid to attack the basket and distribute the ball is essential. Anthony will be a perfect fit in North Carolina as soon as he steps on the court.